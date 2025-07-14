Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Warrior Games Athletes compete in sitting volleyball

    Air Force Warrior Games Athletes compete in sitting volleyball

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nalley strikes the ball during a sitting volleyball game at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 25, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Adaptive Sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025

