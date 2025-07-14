1st Lt. Kentrae’ Lewis of Headquarters Headquarters Company 256th Infantry Brigade Command Team, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, takes his first deployment one day at a time as he embraces growth, grit, and service.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9206158
|VIRIN:
|250707-Z-RQ209-1001
|Resolution:
|5019x4015
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Day at a Time: 1st Lt. Lewis Embraces Growth, Grit and Service on First Deployment, by SPC Kameron Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
