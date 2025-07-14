Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Day at a Time: 1st Lt. Lewis Embraces Growth, Grit and Service on First Deployment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    One Day at a Time: 1st Lt. Lewis Embraces Growth, Grit and Service on First Deployment

    KOSOVO

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kameron Spencer 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Kentrae’ Lewis of Headquarters Headquarters Company 256th Infantry Brigade Command Team, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, takes his first deployment one day at a time as he embraces growth, grit, and service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 11:48
    Photo ID: 9206158
    VIRIN: 250707-Z-RQ209-1001
    Resolution: 5019x4015
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Day at a Time: 1st Lt. Lewis Embraces Growth, Grit and Service on First Deployment, by SPC Kameron Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One Day at a Time: 1st Lt. Lewis Embraces Growth, Grit and Service on First Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download