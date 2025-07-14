USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts NATO's Neptune Strike

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Brianna Barnett 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Alec Fisher, assigned to Air Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to an Italian Navy NH-90 on the flight deck during flight operations, July 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 07:05
    Photo ID: 9205997
    VIRIN: 250724-N-MI259-1389
    Resolution: 4498x2999
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
