USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts NATO's Neptune Strike

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Alec Fisher, assigned to Air Department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), signals to an Italian Navy NH-90 on the flight deck during flight operations, July 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)