USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre

250724-N-WJ234-1024 CORAL SEA (July 24, 2025) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, while conducting flight operations as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 24. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)