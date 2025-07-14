Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMNAVSURFPAC hosts Surface Warfare Enterprise Executive Committee and Sustainment Summit

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Zahn 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 24, 2025) - Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet hosts the Surface Warfare Enterprise Executive Committee and Sustainment Summit at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, Ca., July 22-24. The summit is a three-day event gathering senior leaders to discuss platform specific challenges and solutions to sustain our warfighting lethality in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9205055
    VIRIN: 250724-N-XI187-1004
    Resolution: 3970x2648
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

