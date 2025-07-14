COMNAVSURFPAC hosts Surface Warfare Enterprise Executive Committee and Sustainment Summit

SAN DIEGO (July 24, 2025) - Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet hosts the Surface Warfare Enterprise Executive Committee and Sustainment Summit at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, Ca., July 22-24. The summit is a three-day event gathering senior leaders to discuss platform specific challenges and solutions to sustain our warfighting lethality in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)
