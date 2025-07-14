Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Allison Hoy 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Army spouse Lupe Najarro labels a box of her homemade Mexican sweet bread (conchas) Feb. 11 to sell on Joint Base Lewis-McChord as part of her home-based business.

    This work, Spouses start home-based businesses at JBLM [Image 3 of 3], by Allison Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

