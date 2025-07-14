Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DKI APCSS Honors Korean and Vietnam War Veterans at the Hawaii State Capitol. [Image 6 of 6]

    DKI APCSS Honors Korean and Vietnam War Veterans at the Hawaii State Capitol.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Major General (Ret) Suzanne Vares-Lum, Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) was one of the honored speakers at the 31st Anniversary of the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials located at the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2025. The memorial, built in 1994, commemorates Hawaii service members that gave their lives in defense of the nation during each of the conflicts. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Indo-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

