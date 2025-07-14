Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Star-Spangled Banner

    The Star-Spangled Banner

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Attendees place their right hand over their heart during the national anthem at the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025.

    The 250th Army Birthday Parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 34 horses. Soldiers from all Army components participated, showcasing modern and historical vehicles, including Abrams tanks, Strykers, and vintage jeeps. Soldiers wore a mix of dress uniforms, operational camouflage patterns, and historical attire representing different eras of Army history.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
