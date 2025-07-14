The Star-Spangled Banner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees place their right hand over their heart during the national anthem at the 250th Army Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025.



The 250th Army Birthday Parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 34 horses. Soldiers from all Army components participated, showcasing modern and historical vehicles, including Abrams tanks, Strykers, and vintage jeeps. Soldiers wore a mix of dress uniforms, operational camouflage patterns, and historical attire representing different eras of Army history.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)