Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Master Chief Chris Kemp

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Master Chief Chris Kemp

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Command Master Chief Chris Kemp is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he graduated from Nova High School in 2002.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9203632
    VIRIN: 250716-N-HS670-5634
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 858.04 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief Chris Kemp, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download