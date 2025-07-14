Cole Makes Brief Stop for Fuel in GTMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sailors raise the flagstaff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during sea and anchor detail in Guantanamo Bay July 23, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)