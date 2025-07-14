Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cole Makes Brief Stop for Fuel in GTMO [Image 3 of 6]

    Cole Makes Brief Stop for Fuel in GTMO

    CUBA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sailors raise the flagstaff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during sea and anchor detail in Guantanamo Bay July 23, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:53
    VIRIN: 250723-N-BT677-1003
    This work, Cole Makes Brief Stop for Fuel in GTMO [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USSOUTHCOM
    C4F
    Navy
    Southern Border 2025

