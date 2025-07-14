Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB [Image 8 of 8]

    Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Angel Castillo, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament technician, provides his common access card during in-processing as part of a redeployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. The 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to demonstrate the United States’ commitment of peace through strength by partnering with allies, reinforcing deterrence, and enhancing regional capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:26
    Photo ID: 9203359
    VIRIN: 250723-F-AC305-1133
    Resolution: 5215x3477
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welcome Home
    Saber Nation
    52nd Fighter WIng
    Spangdahlem Air Base

