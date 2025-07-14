Homecoming: Deployed Sabers return to Spangdahlem AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Angel Castillo, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament technician, provides his common access card during in-processing as part of a redeployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2025. The 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to demonstrate the United States’ commitment of peace through strength by partnering with allies, reinforcing deterrence, and enhancing regional capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)