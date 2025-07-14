36th Wing Airmen respond to simulated Mass Casualty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tinile Wynn, 36th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, starts decontamination procedures during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)