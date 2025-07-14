Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Wing Airmen respond to simulated Mass Casualty [Image 6 of 6]

    36th Wing Airmen respond to simulated Mass Casualty

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tinile Wynn, 36th Medical Group aerospace medical technician, starts decontamination procedures during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC, part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    REFORPAC
    Medical
    PACAF
    DLE series
    Exercise Resolute Force Pacific
    Tinile Wynn

