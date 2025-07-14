Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium [Image 48 of 57]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aviators, assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of Air Station Kodiak, conduct a hoist rescue demonstration while participating in a multi-agency hoist symposium at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 22, 2025. The symposium, hosted by Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, included U.S. Coast Guard crews assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of Air Stations Kodiak and Sitka, Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescue squadrons, U.S. Army aviators from Fort Wainwright’s 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska State Troopers, and civilian search and rescue professional volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group. The collaborative training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance hoist proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving search and rescue missions in Alaska’s vast and austere terrain. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 9202694
    VIRIN: 250722-Z-PB632-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium [Image 57 of 57], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium
    Alaska based Coast Guard aviators showcase rescue demonstration during multi-agency hoist symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    Department of Homeland Security
    MH-60T Jayhawk
    Hoist training
    search and rescue
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska & U.S. Arctic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download