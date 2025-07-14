JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 22, 2025, in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3. Red Flag is a Pacific Air Forces-directed training exercise focused on improving combat readiness and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)