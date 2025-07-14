Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 22, 2025, in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 25-3. Red Flag is a Pacific Air Forces-directed training exercise focused on improving combat readiness and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9202684
    VIRIN: 250723-F-JV210-2783
    Resolution: 6458x4305
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3
    JBER conducts Red Flag 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download