AC Maintenance Aboard USNS Comfort

ATLANTIC OCEANCARIBBEAN SEA (July 23, 2025) Civilian Mariners assigned to Military Sealift Command aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform maintenance on the air conditioning system during Continuing Promise 2025, July 23, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
