Keys to successful delivery of household goods during Summer Peak PCS Season

Base Support Operations Transportation recommends customers stay in contact with their assigned Transportation Service Provider and check in with their local Personal Property Processing Office to ensure their emails and phone numbers are up to date along with their delivery address if they’ve secured a residence. This will help with communication when their shipments arrive and help to accommodate direct deliveries versus Storage-In-Transit. (Courtesy graphic)