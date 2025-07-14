Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement [Image 3 of 3]

    Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    (l-r) Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Pooja Sapkota, scientific officer and pathology advisor; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer; both with the Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component; pose after completing a first-of-its-kind blood resupply mission between the Australia and the U.S. while aboard a U.S. Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes. Noise was reduced via AI software.)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 04:51
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU
    Medical Readiness
    ADF
    talismansabre25
    air force
    Navy
    Army

