Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

(l-r) Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Pooja Sapkota, scientific officer and pathology advisor; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer; both with the Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component; pose after completing a first-of-its-kind blood resupply mission between the Australia and the U.S. while aboard a U.S. Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes. Noise was reduced via AI software.)
|07.21.2025
|07.24.2025 04:51
|9200307
|250722-A-XH946-3567
|7952x5304
|19.97 MB
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|14
|0
