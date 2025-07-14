Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators host mission partners for multi-agency hoist symposium [Image 53 of 58]

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators host mission partners for multi-agency hoist symposium

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct a hoist training demonstration while hosting mission partners for a multi-agency hoist symposium at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2025. The AKARNG Dustoff aviators collaborated with U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of Kodiak and Sitka Air Stations, Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescue squadrons, U.S. Army aviators from Fort Wainwright’s 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska State Troopers, and civilian search and rescue professional volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group. The collaborative training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance hoist proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving search and rescue missions in Alaska’s vast and austere terrain. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9199939
    VIRIN: 250721-Z-PB632-1012
    Resolution: 4956x3304
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators host mission partners for multi-agency hoist symposium [Image 58 of 58], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    Hoist training
    Alaska State Troopers
    search and rescue
    Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska &amp; U.S. Arctic

