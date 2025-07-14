Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators host mission partners for multi-agency hoist symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M MEDEVAC Black Hawk aviators assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct a hoist training demonstration while hosting mission partners for a multi-agency hoist symposium at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2025. The AKARNG Dustoff aviators collaborated with U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of Kodiak and Sitka Air Stations, Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescue squadrons, U.S. Army aviators from Fort Wainwright’s 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska State Troopers, and civilian search and rescue professional volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group. The collaborative training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance hoist proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving search and rescue missions in Alaska’s vast and austere terrain. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)