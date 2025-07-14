Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon [Image 52 of 54]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Students from the American Legion Boys Nation tour the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 23, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 18:54
    Photo ID: 9199555
    VIRIN: 250723-D-FN350-1371
    Resolution: 7255x4837
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon [Image 54 of 54], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon
    American Legion Boys Nation Tour Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Legion
    Community Engagement
    DoD
    Department of Defense
    Boys Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download