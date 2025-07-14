Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th FAB Diamond Week Flag Football [Image 5 of 8]

    75th FAB Diamond Week Flag Football

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade compete in a flag football competition July 23, 2025 at Prichard Field, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The competition was part of the brigade’s Diamond Week, a week long celebration of the history and camaraderie of the brigade.

    Fort Sill
    flag football
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    75th FAB
    Diamond Week

