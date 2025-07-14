Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade compete in a flag football competition July 23, 2025 at Prichard Field, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The competition was part of the brigade’s Diamond Week, a week long celebration of the history and camaraderie of the brigade.
This work, 75th FAB Diamond Week Flag Football [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.