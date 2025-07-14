Joint forces come together to provide dental care to community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, provides care to a patient during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)