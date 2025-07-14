Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint forces come together to provide dental care to community

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Air Force Captain Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, provides care to a patient during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)

