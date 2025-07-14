U.S. Air Force Captain Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, provides care to a patient during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9198748
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-NJ324-7140
|Resolution:
|4655x3724
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint forces come together to provide dental care to community [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.