Date Taken: 07.23.2025 Date Posted: 07.23.2025 13:14 Photo ID: 9198331 VIRIN: 250723-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 429.72 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Paredes Pamatz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.