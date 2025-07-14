Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paredes Pamatz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Jennifer Paredes Pamatz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 24, 2025.

