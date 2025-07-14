Paredes Pamatz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jennifer Paredes Pamatz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Jennifer Paredes Pamatz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 24, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Jennifer Paredes Pamatz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 24, 2025.



Paredes Pamatz, from Gridley, California, said she joined the Navy to pursue educational opportunities, travel the world, and experience new cultures—goals she had hoped to fulfill earlier in life but is now grateful to accomplish.



“Joining the military had always felt like a calling for me,” Paredes Pamatz said. “I planned on joining right after high school but couldn’t at the time. After taking a few college classes, I began to learn more about the numerous benefits the Navy has to offer. I realized how enlisting would help me reach some of my educational goals while also allowing me to see the world and learn from different cultures. I’m glad everything finally came together and I’m able to have these experiences.”



The 26-year-old is a graduate of Gridley High School, where she was a member of the soccer, softball, track and field, and football teams. She earned her emergency medical technician (EMT) certification at Butte College and worked full-time as an ophthalmic assistant at The Spokane Eye Clinic before enlisting.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Paredes Pamatz is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



“When I found out I was receiving the award, I was honestly shocked,” Paredes Pamatz said. “Before boot camp, I never imagined I’d be the one to be recognized—I just wanted to give it my all and learn everything I could. Being the first in my family to join the military and the daughter of immigrants, I feel proud to serve as an inspiration, especially to the younger members of my family. I am motivated to achieve even more as I move on to the fleet.”



Her Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs) were Chief Machinery Repairman (MRC) Daniel Angell-Tiedeman, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (BM1) Chance Vaughn, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class (MA1) Lindsey Frazin.



“My RDCs were incredible motivators,” she said. “Chief Angell-Tiedeman’s endless patience, Petty Officer Vaughn’s pride and care behind a tough exterior, and Petty Officer Frazin’s humor and strength as a female leader inspired me every day. They never left anyone behind, and that unity drove us all to graduate together. I’m grateful for their leadership and support.”



The most challenging part of boot camp for Paredes Pamatz was the distance from family and friends.



“Being away from my loved ones was difficult, especially since I was used to staying in close contact with them daily,” she said. “Thankfully, my fellow recruits kept me focused and supported me through the rough days. We reminded each other of our purpose and encouraged one another to persevere. That camaraderie made all the difference.”



After graduation, Paredes Pamatz will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, to begin specialized training in basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.