Navy Band Southwest's Woodwind Quartet, The Prevailing Winds, had the pleasure of playing at the Carlsbad City Library as part of the “Saturdays in the Courtyard Series”.
The locals were blown away by the level of professionalism and poise displayed by small but strong group of individuals.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9198300
|VIRIN:
|250712-N-DT460-3746
|Resolution:
|1440x1093
|Size:
|542.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest's Wood Wind Quartet performs at Carlsbad City Library [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.