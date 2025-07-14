Navy Band Southwest's Woodwind Quartet, The Prevailing Winds, had the pleasure of playing at the Carlsbad City Library as part of the “Saturdays in the Courtyard Series”.
Musician First Class Scott Wilson on Clarinet, and Musician Second Class Drew Spencer on Bass Clarinet.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9198228
|VIRIN:
|250712-N-DT460-3986
|Resolution:
|1440x1095
|Size:
|281.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest's Wood Wind Quartet performs at Carlsbad City Library [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.