Louisiana Army National Guard Soldiers with the Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Battalion a part of Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East, patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo, July 12, 2025. This effort is part of KFOR’s daily mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all communities and people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|9197903
|VIRIN:
|250714-Z-FH868-1390
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
