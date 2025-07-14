Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Louisiana Army National Guard Soldiers with the Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Battalion a part of Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East, patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo, July 12, 2025. This effort is part of KFOR’s daily mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all communities and people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)