Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    Louisiana Army National Guard Soldiers with the Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Battalion a part of Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East, patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo, July 12, 2025. This effort is part of KFOR’s daily mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all communities and people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9197903
    VIRIN: 250714-Z-FH868-1390
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East patrol the Administrative Boundary Line in Northern Kosovo, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download