SD and Family Attend Space Force Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB game as part of the U.S. Space Force Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)