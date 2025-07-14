Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD and Family Attend Space Force Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 26 of 26]

    SD and Family Attend Space Force Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with U.S. Space Force Guardians at the Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB game as part of the U.S. Space Force Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

