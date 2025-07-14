Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2025) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Rettig, from Gastonia, North Carolina, conducts maintenance on Mark 38 25mm machine gun on the bridge wing aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Indo-Pacific on July 21, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9197328
    VIRIN: 250721-N-OJ012-1052
    Resolution: 3582x4478
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance
    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Pacific Fleet
    USS Pearl Harbor
    Navy Readiness
    PP25
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download