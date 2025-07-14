Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tucson (SSN 770) departs Guam

    GUAM

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2025) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) departs Naval Base Guam following a regularly scheduled port visit, July 16, 2025. Tucson, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 7, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    USS Tucson
    SSN 770
    Submarine
    Guam

