    USS America (LHA 6) conducts operations during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts operations during Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250720-N-WJ234-1118 CORAL SEA (July 20, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kamarii Underwood, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, performs simulated firearm sustainment in the ship’s simulated marksman training room during Talisman Sabre while operating in the Coral Sea, July 20. Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9196917
    VIRIN: 250720-N-WJ234-1118
    Resolution: 7649x5099
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts operations during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hangar Bay
    USS America (LHA6)
    talismansabre25
    Maintenance
    ABH:ISMT

