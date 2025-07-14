USS America (LHA 6) conducts operations during Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250720-N-WJ234-1118 CORAL SEA (July 20, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kamarii Underwood, from Chicago, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, performs simulated firearm sustainment in the ship’s simulated marksman training room during Talisman Sabre while operating in the Coral Sea, July 20. Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)