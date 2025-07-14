Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort and USS Cole in the Caribbean Sea [Image 19 of 19]

    USNS Comfort and USS Cole in the Caribbean Sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250722-N-MA550-1984

    CARIBBEAN SEA (July 22, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), assigned to Commander, Task Force 45, and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), assigned to Commander, Task Force 49, both commanded by Destroyer Squadron 40, conduct a passing exercise in the Caribbean Sea, July 22, 2025. Comfort is currently underway in support of Continuing Promise 2025, the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. Cole is currently on a regularly scheduled deployment in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

