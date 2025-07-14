Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alicia Mazzante 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson defends the ball with intensity and emotion during the wheelchair rugby event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Alicia Mazzante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9196650
    VIRIN: 250722-A-RH412-1845
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Alicia Mazzante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games
    Wheelchair Rugby Event at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download