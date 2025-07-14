DPAA conducts water sked training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lift a manikin secured to a rescue stretcher out of the water during sked training on Dog Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 22, 2025. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and capabilities in medical evacuation across swift water terrain. DPAA teams often operate in austere, remote and water-rich environments during recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lawrence Whaley III)