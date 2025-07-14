Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA conducts water sked training [Image 6 of 7]

    DPAA conducts water sked training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Lawrence Whaley III 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. service members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lift a manikin secured to a rescue stretcher out of the water during sked training on Dog Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 22, 2025. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and capabilities in medical evacuation across swift water terrain. DPAA teams often operate in austere, remote and water-rich environments during recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lawrence Whaley III)

