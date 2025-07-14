U.S. service members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lift a manikin secured to a rescue stretcher out of the water during sked training on Dog Beach at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 22, 2025. The training was conducted to increase proficiency and capabilities in medical evacuation across swift water terrain. DPAA teams often operate in austere, remote and water-rich environments during recovery missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lawrence Whaley III)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9196609
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-FW881-1022
|Resolution:
|4408x2944
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
This work, DPAA conducts water sked training [Image 7 of 7], by SN Lawrence Whaley III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.