    NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 Weapons Cleaning [Image 3 of 5]

    NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 Weapons Cleaning

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia and Paraguay clean the M240b machine gun after a day training on the Pearl River during NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 Patrol Craft Officer - Riverine (PCO-R) course. PCO-R is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the specialized training necessary to effectively plan and safely execute patrol craft security actions supporting the interdiction of illicit contraband, counter-narcotic/counter-terrorism operations, and waterborne special operations in the riverine environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:31
    Photo ID: 9196122
    VIRIN: 250701-N-WE249-3167
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
