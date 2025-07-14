NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 Weapons Cleaning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia and Paraguay clean the M240b machine gun after a day training on the Pearl River during NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 Patrol Craft Officer - Riverine (PCO-R) course. PCO-R is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the specialized training necessary to effectively plan and safely execute patrol craft security actions supporting the interdiction of illicit contraband, counter-narcotic/counter-terrorism operations, and waterborne special operations in the riverine environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)