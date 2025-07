Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) is moored at Coast Guard Base Seattle in Seattle Washington on July 11, 2025. Storis is the first polar icebreaker acquired in more than 25 years by the Coast Guard with its mission to assure access to the polar regions to protect U.S. sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathanial Frazier)