Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NOREX 50 [Image 21 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NOREX 50

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Norwegian Home Guard conduct training during NOREX 50 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on February 13, 2023. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange partnership between any two nations. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Abby Heinen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:28
    Photo ID: 9195699
    VIRIN: 230213-Z-QH533-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOREX 50 [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50
    NOREX 50

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Ripley
    Minnestoa National Guard
    Norwegian Home Guard
    NOREX50
    Norweigan reciprocal troop exchange.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download