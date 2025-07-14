Members of the Norwegian Home Guard conduct training during NOREX 50 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota on February 13, 2023. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange partnership between any two nations. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Spc. Abby Heinen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9195699
|VIRIN:
|230213-Z-QH533-1011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NOREX 50 [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.