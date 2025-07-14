Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International students from Colombia, Costa Rica, and Paraguay program radios during NAVSCIATTS Semester 25-4 International Tactical Communications Course (ITCC).



ITCC is five-week course of instruction designed to provide foreign security force personnel with the knowledge and skills to perform as a radio communicator. Students will utilize the Man-Pack (MP) and Handheld (HH) radio platforms to successfully conduct High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), and Ultra High-Frequency (UHF) communications in the field. Employment of portable field communication equipment includes single/multiple channel programing, Frequency Hopping, Automatic Link Establishment (ALE), Third Generation Link Establishment (3G), frequency prediction, antenna selection and construction, Citadel/AES encryption, Computer Programing Application (CPA), communications operations planning, operator level maintenance, and troubleshooting of the radio including ancillary equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)