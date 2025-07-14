DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 21, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, July 21, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9195383
|VIRIN:
|250721-N-UA460-1005
|Resolution:
|6432x4188
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Millius (DDG 69) Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.