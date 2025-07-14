USS Millius (DDG 69) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 21, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, July 21, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)