A U.S. Marine Corps corporal, assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, recites the oath of enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 14, 2025. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9194901
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-IU565-9634
|Resolution:
|6764x4511
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF 51/5th MEB Marine reenlists on NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.