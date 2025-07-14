Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF 51/5th MEB Marines receive awards for actions during regional crisis [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TF 51/5th MEB Marines receive awards for actions during regional crisis

    BAHRAIN

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Two U.S. Marine Corps corporals, assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, are awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 20, 2025. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9194899
    VIRIN: 250720-M-IU565-2416
    Resolution: 6484x4414
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5th MEB Marines receive awards for actions during regional crisis [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TF 51/5th MEB Marines receive awards for actions during regional crisis
    TF 51/5th MEB Marines receive awards for actions during regional crisis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TF 51/5th MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download