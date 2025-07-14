Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2025 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 102 of 107]

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete work July 16, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army construction
    fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project
    Wisconsin

