Service Members in the United States Army sing the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, July 21, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp relinquished command to Gen. Antoinette R. Gant as the next commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and The U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Grey)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9194191
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-II664-1090
|Resolution:
|9332x6221
|Size:
|59.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-NCR/USAMDW Change of Command Ceremony, 2025 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.