    JTF-NCR/USAMDW Change of Command Ceremony, 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    JTF-NCR/USAMDW Change of Command Ceremony, 2025

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Service Members in the United States Army sing the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, July 21, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp relinquished command to Gen. Antoinette R. Gant as the next commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and The U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Grey)

    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
