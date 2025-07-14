JTF-NCR/USAMDW Change of Command Ceremony, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service Members in the United States Army sing the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va, July 21, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp relinquished command to Gen. Antoinette R. Gant as the next commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and The U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Grey)