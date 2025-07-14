Iowa National Guard members ride in RAGBRAI 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Casondra Hilboldt and Staff Sgt. Angela Little, assigned to the 185th Regional Training Institute, Iowa National Guard, begin the seven-day trek of RAGBRAI 2025, July 20, 2025. Each year, many Iowa National Guard members both ride and serve during the event, providing support to the communities along the route while also participating as cyclists. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)