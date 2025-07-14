Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard members ride in RAGBRAI 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Iowa National Guard members ride in RAGBRAI 2025

    ORANGE CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Casondra Hilboldt and Staff Sgt. Angela Little, assigned to the 185th Regional Training Institute, Iowa National Guard, begin the seven-day trek of RAGBRAI 2025, July 20, 2025. Each year, many Iowa National Guard members both ride and serve during the event, providing support to the communities along the route while also participating as cyclists. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

