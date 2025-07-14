Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133d Army National Guard Band opens up the annual King County Fair [Image 3 of 3]

    133d Army National Guard Band opens up the annual King County Fair

    ENUMCLAW, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Sarah Taylor 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Rene Popke, King County Fair Manager, stands at the entrance to the King County Fair in Enumclaw, Washington on July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Maj. Sarah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9192446
    VIRIN: 250717-A-YA037-2497
    Resolution: 1429x953
    Size: 381.08 KB
    Location: ENUMCLAW, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 133d Army National Guard Band opens up the annual King County Fair [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Sarah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Band, King County Fair

