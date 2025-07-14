Rene Popke, King County Fair Manager, stands at the entrance to the King County Fair in Enumclaw, Washington on July 17, 2025. (U.S. National Guard photo by Maj. Sarah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9192446
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-YA037-2497
|Resolution:
|1429x953
|Size:
|381.08 KB
|Location:
|ENUMCLAW, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 133d Army National Guard Band opens up the annual King County Fair [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Sarah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.