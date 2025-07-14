The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an Assistant Maintenance Officer, a Supply Officer and a Public Affairs Officer.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9191805
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-DN159-1005
|Resolution:
|4320x5400
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Blue Angels selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.