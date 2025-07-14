Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Blue Angels selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season. [Image 4 of 7]

    The Blue Angels selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected seven new officers to join the team for the 2026 air show season. The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an Assistant Maintenance Officer, a Supply Officer and a Public Affairs Officer.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9191805
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DN159-1005
    Resolution: 4320x5400
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
