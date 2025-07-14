Wheelchair Basketball Championship at the DoD Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor high-fives a teammate during the championship round of wheelchair basketball at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Alicia Mazzante)