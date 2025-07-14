Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions [Image 12 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Medical Group set up a mock blood bank in order to practice blood transfusions, blood typing and starting IV lines, at Naval Base Coronado, San Diego, California, July 16, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9191297
    VIRIN: 250716-F-SP486-4170
    Resolution: 5312x3534
    Size: 380.81 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions
    The 139th Medical Group practices blood transfusions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOANG
    139AW
    139 MDG
    medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download