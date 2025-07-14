DoD Warrior Games Field Familiarization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hong, an athlete for the Team Army field group, puts a shot during field familiarization as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 20, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Each service team had the opportunity to conduct field familiarization training in preparation for the upcoming event July 22, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)