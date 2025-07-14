Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Private Property Debris Removal begins in Rutherford County, North Carolina [Image 5 of 6]

    Private Property Debris Removal begins in Rutherford County, North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Private Property Debris Removal began in Rutherford County, North Carolina last week. Crews have been working in the towns of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9191120
    VIRIN: 250720-A-GI410-1544
    Resolution: 3000x1962
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Private Property Debris Removal begins in Rutherford County, North Carolina [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

