    Kingsley Field Fire Team Responds to Elk Fire [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kingsley Field Fire Team Responds to Elk Fire

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Zach Cook 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Kingsley Field Fire department responds to the Elk Fire, July 09, 2025. The crew was on the scene for over 10 hours. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Kingsley Fire Dept.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9191040
    VIRIN: 250709-Z-F3914-1002
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Field Fire Team Responds to Elk Fire [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Zach Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    Fire Fighting
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Team Kingsley

